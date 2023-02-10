Create

Bayley jokes that current WWE Superstar is 13 years old

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 10, 2023 09:53 IST
The Role Model took a hilarious jibe at this WWE Superstar
Bayley is the leader of the faction Damage CTRL.

Bayley took a hilarious shot at fellow WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez in her latest tweet.

Roxanne Perez is on cloud nine at the moment. The 21-year-old star is currently the NXT Women's Champion and has a bright future ahead of her as a WWE Superstar.

WWE 2K23 recently shared a list of NXT Superstars who will be a part of the video game, including Roxanne. The young gun responded to the tweet and stated that her 10-year-old self is currently "shaking in her chucks" over the news.

The tweet received a response from Bayley, who hinted that Perez is presently 13 years old.

Check out the exchange below:

10 year old me is shaking in her chucks this is so freaking cool 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 twitter.com/wwegames/statu…
@roxanne_wwe So like from 3 years ago?

How did fans react to Bayley sending a hilarious response to Roxanne Perez?

The Role Model's amusing response to Roxanne Perez received a bunch of reactions from fans as well as Roxanne herself. Check out some of the reactions below:

@itsBayleyWWE Don’t meet your heroes fr
@itsBayleyWWE @roxanne_wwe bayley this wasnt nice. https://t.co/74ClX31QJg
@itsBayleyWWE @roxanne_wwe Hahahahh. Hey at least she’s never had to pander via hugs to gain interest!
@itsBayleyWWE @roxanne_wwe GOD DAMN BAYLEYYou ain't gotta do Rox like that! https://t.co/LZABv8xiSQ
@itsBayleyWWE @roxanne_wwe LMAOOO STOP leave her be 😭

The NXT Women's Champion has massive respect for Bayley. Perez has heaped praise on her on various occasions in the past. Check out some of her comments below:

“While she was down in the PC [WWE Performance Center] for rehab, we kind of got close and she took me and Cora (jade), Jacy Jayne, and Indi Hartwell under her wing and gave us so much advice. To this day, she’ll text me, ‘Oh my Gosh, that was a great match,’ and give me some critiques. She’s so awesome and always so open to me going up to her and asking wrestling questions or even life questions. She’s been like a big sister to me. It’s cool because I’ve looked up to her for so long. I have a picture with her when I like 14." [H/T Fightful]

The two incredibly talented women have not yet faced each other in a singles capacity on WWE TV.

Judging by Roxanne's meteoric rise to the top in such a short span of time, she is bound to feud with Bayley and many others on the main roster somewhere down the line.

What are your thoughts on Roxanne? Is she destined for greatness in the future? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended Video

From Sunny to a member of The Ministry of Darkness, check out what these WWE stars look like now.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...