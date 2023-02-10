Bayley jokes that current WWE Superstar is 13 years old

Bayley took a hilarious shot at fellow WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez in her latest tweet.

Roxanne Perez is on cloud nine at the moment. The 21-year-old star is currently the NXT Women's Champion and has a bright future ahead of her as a WWE Superstar.

WWE 2K23 recently shared a list of NXT Superstars who will be a part of the video game, including Roxanne. The young gun responded to the tweet and stated that her 10-year-old self is currently "shaking in her chucks" over the news.

The tweet received a response from Bayley, who hinted that Perez is presently 13 years old.

Check out the exchange below:

roxanne @roxanne_wwe



🦁 Nikkita Lyons

🤘 Cora Jade

🖤 Roxanne Perez

Carmelo Hayes

Bron Breakker

Grayson Waller



10 year old me is shaking in her chucks this is so freaking cool 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤

How did fans react to Bayley sending a hilarious response to Roxanne Perez?

The Role Model's amusing response to Roxanne Perez received a bunch of reactions from fans as well as Roxanne herself. Check out some of the reactions below:

jpkmets @jpkmets @itsBayleyWWE @roxanne_wwe Hahahahh. Hey at least she’s never had to pander via hugs to gain interest! @itsBayleyWWE @roxanne_wwe Hahahahh. Hey at least she’s never had to pander via hugs to gain interest!

The NXT Women's Champion has massive respect for Bayley. Perez has heaped praise on her on various occasions in the past. Check out some of her comments below:

“While she was down in the PC [WWE Performance Center] for rehab, we kind of got close and she took me and Cora (jade), Jacy Jayne, and Indi Hartwell under her wing and gave us so much advice. To this day, she’ll text me, ‘Oh my Gosh, that was a great match,’ and give me some critiques. She’s so awesome and always so open to me going up to her and asking wrestling questions or even life questions. She’s been like a big sister to me. It’s cool because I’ve looked up to her for so long. I have a picture with her when I like 14." [H/T Fightful]

The two incredibly talented women have not yet faced each other in a singles capacity on WWE TV.

Judging by Roxanne's meteoric rise to the top in such a short span of time, she is bound to feud with Bayley and many others on the main roster somewhere down the line.

What are your thoughts on Roxanne? Is she destined for greatness in the future? Sound off in the comments below.

