Bayley and Kayla Braxton react to WWE star's major life announcement

Bayley and Kayla Braxton have recently reacted to a WWE star making a personal announcement.

The star in question is Mia Yim.

Yim was being criticized in a comments thread on Twitter about not being ready for a big title push in WWE, and she chose to respond on the success she's achieved already in her time with the company. She said it was odd that the fan who didn't know her had chosen to talk about how her getting a title push, which would be a life-changing moment, was a bad decision.

She announced at the same time that with what she had done already in WWE, she could buy her mother a home, which was a good decision for her already.

"You don’t even know me yet deeming a life changing decision is a bad decision. I was able to buy my mother a home and that alone makes it a good decision," she wrote.

Other WWE stars responded after hearing her defend herself and announce the house purchase, with Bayley and Kayla Braxton commenting and praising Yim. While the former Hugger told her not to listen to "idiots" and said that she had not even started yet but was already succeeding, Braxton praised her, saying she was amazing.

The former champ added that she wanted a house, too, and asked Yim to buy her one.

Yim, meanwhile, could not believe that Bayley was being nice to her for once and let her know the same.

Mia Yim has her work cut out for her on WWE SmackDown, thanks to Bayley

While Yim may want a title shot soon, it won't be an easy proposition. After last week's episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL became one of the strongest factions in WWE, with Asuka and Kairi Sane joining them.

Damage CTRL also has the Women's Championship, with IYO SKY holding on to it tightly. Given the support she has, it will be difficult for Yim to beat her now, but it remains to be seen if she makes a bid for the title.

