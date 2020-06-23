Bayley lashes out at WWE (TWICE) for the new name given to her tag team

Bayley isn't happy about the new name given to her and Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been hitting all WWE shows of late. They have successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on WWE Backlash, RAW and NXT in the same week.

The inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions were called the Boss 'n' Hug Connection but it looks like WWE has changed their names and the SmackDown Women's Champion doesn't seem too happy about it.

Bayley reacts to WWE's new name for her tag team

In a recent Tweet, WWE called the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley the Golden Role Models. Bayley didn't take kindly to the name and voiced her dissatisfaction, replying to the Tweet.

That is not our NAME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 23, 2020

This wasn't the first time that Bayley voiced her concerns about the name. In another Tweet, you can see the SmackDown Women's Champion voicing her displeasure when WWE called them the Golden Role Models.

That is NOT our name!!!!!!!!!! — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 23, 2020

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are in their second run of reigning supreme over the Tag Team Divison. Their first reign as Champions came at Elimination Chamber 2019 when they beat five other teams to crown themselves the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions.

The team began their second reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions a few weeks back when they beat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Since then, Banks and Bayley have successfully defended their Titles in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Backlash and in a Tag Team Match on NXT.

This week, Banks and Bayley defeated the team that beat them at WrestleMania 35 to end their first reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The IIconics. After the match, Sasha Banks told the WWE Universe that she wanted to hold two belts just like her partner Bayley does. The Boss further challenged Asuka to a match at Extreme Rules for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. After Asuka accepted Banks' challenge, Bayley blindsided her and Banks locked The Empress Of Tomorrow in the Bank Statement.

Be sure to tune in WWE RAW and SmackDown to watch the rivalry between Banks and Asuka unfold. Sasha Banks must make sure that she doesn't get too carried away by her match with Asuka as she also has to defend the Women's Tag Team Titles on all shows.