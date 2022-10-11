Bayley loses first match on WWE RAW in over 2 years; Bianca Belair gets laid out by Damage CTRL

Bayley went one-on-one with Candice LeRae on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. However, The Role Model suffered a shocking defeat on the red brand after almost two years.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion made her main roster debut several weeks ago on the red brand, where she defeated Nikki A.S.H. She collided with Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai last week but suffered her first pinfall loss on the show.

On this week's RAW, Bayley had the chance to reinvigorate herself in a match against Candice LeRae after losing to Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The latter was dominant at the start of the bout. Ultimately, she delivered a step-up Senton and rolled up The Role Model for the pinfall victory.

The last time the inaugural Women's Grand Slam Champion lost a match on the red brand was on the August 24,2020 episode of RAW, where she lost to Shayna Baszler via DQ.

As Candice left the ring, she was attacked from behind by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. They brought her back to continue their assault.

Bianca Belair then came out to make the save, but she was taken out before entering the ring.

The Role Model hit her with a knee off the top rope, and Damage CTRL celebrated in the ring.

