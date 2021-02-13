Bayley makes a big request ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Bayley, the former SmackDown Women's Champion, has taken to social media ahead of the next WWE pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber. The Role Model has made a big request the week before the gimmick pay-per-view.

In a post on her Twitter page, Bayley asked for an Elimination Chamber Match. But the former champion pitched an usual line-up for this bout.

That’s only 5 I know how to count!!!!! Throw in Kayla Braxton!!!!!!!! https://t.co/5lOYQxcYbu — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 12, 2021

Bayley named her current rivals, The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott) and Billie Kay. On a recent episode of SmackDown, Kay approached Bayley with her stack of résumés, hoping to work with the Role Model. But Bayley rejected her and tore her résumé apart.

Michael Cole would also be in Bayley's suggested match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The Role Model has been antagonizing the WWE commentator for quite some time. Bayley also decided to add on-screen personality Kayla Braxton to the match in order to complete the line-up.

Bayley was recently praised by a returning WWE legend

Victoria in WWE

WWE legend Victoria returned at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. She later praised both Bayley and Ruby Riott for helping her settle back in. On GAW TV, Victoria said both women were very supportive.

"Bayley was like, her and Ruby [Riott] kept on coming up [and asking] do you want to go over anything, do you have it? They were just so helpful at making me feel calm." H/T Fightful

Advertisement

In a brief appearance, Victoria put in a great performance in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The two-time WWE Women's Champion had a memorable spot with The IIconics, and she managed to hit her classic signature move, the Widow's Peak.

Would you like to see Bayley and any of the rivals she named in the Elimination Chamber this year? Sound off in the comments below.