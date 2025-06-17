Bayley makes a bold claim about former WWE star Dakota Kai weeks after her exit from the company

Bayley and Dakota Kai were once Damage CTRL stablemates. On social media, The Role Model sent a message to the former WWE star weeks after she was released from the company.

In 2022, Bayley formed Damage CTRL after returning with Kai and IYO SKY at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. They confronted then-RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Leading up to WrestleMania XL, Bayley was betrayed by the group, including Kai, who initially aligned with the faction's founder, before turning heel once again.

On X, Bayley reacted to a post stating that despite Damage CTRL no longer being together, former members of the group were part of this week's RAW. The Role Model responded by highlighting Kai's absence and labeling her the "most important" member of the group.

"Missing the most important one." Bayley wrote.

Check out Bayley's reaction:

Kai was released from WWE on May 2, 2025, ending her second tenure with the Stamford-based company. In 2022, Kai and SKY won the Women's Tag Team Championships together for the first time, bringing gold to Damage CTRL. Later that year at Crown Jewel, they became two-time Women's Tag Team Champions, marking the first time a women's championship had changed hands in the Middle East.

Former Damage CTRL members were part of this week's WWE RAW

This week's WWE RAW saw former Damage CTRL members feature in crucial segments and matches. The show started with IYO SKY confronting Liv Morgan before the first match of the night featured the return of Asuka, who had been absent for over a year.

Later the same night, Kairi Sane was in action against Morgan. Unfortunately, the match ended with Morgan dislocating her shoulder. Bayley was also involved in a heated segment with the new Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch. The Role Model will challenge for the title next week on RAW.

