Bayley makes huge WWE Clash at the Castle challenge to kick-off RAW

WWE Superstar Bayley issued a massive challenge to a trio of former world champions on the latest episode of RAW.

Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam following the Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch match. But she wasn't alone, bringing NXT alumn Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai along with her. The trio has instantly impacted the red brand, taking out an already injured Lynch on last week's show. The three women kicked off this week's RAW with a scathing promo about the brand's women's division.

The three women ranted and declared that the women's division on the red brand was no longer hungry. This prompted an interruption from RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and former champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

After getting into a verbal back-and-forth, Bayley laid down a challenge to the babyface trio for a six-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle. Belair then accepted on behalf of her allies.

This resulted in a huge brawl which saw all six women head to the ringside area, with Alexa Bliss even hitting a crossbody off the guard rail. WWE officials then ran to the ringside area to break up the brawl.

