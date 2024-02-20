Bayley makes a major announcement after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bayley has a major announcement for fans on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

The Role Model created history when she won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She broke Rhea Ripley's record for the longest time spent in a single Rumble match. However, the former Damage CTRL leader has not seen eye to eye with her former stablemates since winning the major event. While she was keen on facing Rhea for the Women's World Championship, things changed quickly when she found out that her own faction members were mocking her behind her back. This has set the stage for a huge clash at WrestleMania 40 between Bayley and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Role Model proclaimed that she had a new moniker for herself. She mentioned that moving forward, she would be known as the "2024 Royal Rumble winner." This tweet was in response to an older tweet from back in 2013, where she had announced that she would be adopting the name Bayley instead of her former ring name, Davina Rose.

Check out The Role Model's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for The Role Model remains to be seen.

Dakota Kai caught up with Bayley last week on WWE SmackDown

This past week on SmackDown, Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai caught up with Bayley.

Last Friday, Kai did her best to prevent the Damage CTRL members from ganging up on Bayley, and this time, she wanted to make amends with The Role Model. Dakota mentioned that the rest of the girls were planning to attack her, and she needed help.

You can check out the clip below:

Bayley, however, made it clear that she did not know whom she could trust at this point and walked off.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline develops as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Bayley will defy the odds and win the WWE Women's Championship at The Show of Shows? Sound off in the comments section below!