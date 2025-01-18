Bayley makes promise before life-changing opportunity; could change everything on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown tonight presents a huge, life-changing opportunity tonight for Bayley. But, before that, she has made a promise, both to herself and the WWE Universe.

The Role Model is scheduled to take on Tiffany Stratton later tonight. What's more, it is a match with the WWE Women's Championship on the line. And, in an interview with Byron Saxton, she promised to win back the title.

Bayley recalled her rise to the top in 2024, from how around the same time this year, she won the Royal Rumble, to her incredible title win at WrestleMania 40. That said, she also spoke about her hardships, in particular, how Stratton had a big hand in cutting her reign short at SummerSlam.

So, heading into her title match tonight, the 35-year-old claimed it was personal. Although part of her respected what The Buff Barbie did to win the title, the other part wanted to beat her that much more.

"Well, if we've seen what Tiffany Stratton can do this whole year on RAW and SmackDown, and from the last few months, she's willing to turn on her best friend to get to the 'Tiffy Top,' as she says. Part of me kind of respects that, but the other part of me makes me want to beat her that much more, and tonight, it's personal!" said Bayley.

All eyes will be on Bayley and her title bout tonight. It will be interesting to see who stands tall at the end of the night.

