Bayley makes a request to a female WWE Superstar during NXT Battleground

During the NXT Battleground broadcast tonight, Bayley took to social media to send a message to WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler. The latter was in action against Lola Vice in a NXT Underground Match.

Baszler is a former NXT Women's Champion, who returned to the brand several weeks ago. She aligned with Vice during her feud against Natalya and Karmen Petrovic. However, the alliance between Baszler and Vice didn't last long, as the former Bellator MMA fighter betrayed The Queen of Spades.

The betrayal by Baszler led to the Underground Match between both women at NXT Battleground. Following a hard-hitting back-and-forth contest, Vice emerged victorious. The 25-year-old superstar won via TKO.

Trending

During the match at NXT Battleground, Bayley urged Baszler to hit with the knee bar The Role Model taught her.

"Hey @QoSBaszler hit the knee bar I taught you #NXTBattleground," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Baszler is also competing on the main roster where she is in a tag team with Zoey Stark. The duo was recently unsuccessful in their attempt to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

At the upcoming Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event, Baszler and Stark will once again challenge Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the titles. However, the tag title match will also feature Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, making it a Triple-Threat Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback