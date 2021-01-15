Bayley makes a request to Triple H on Twitter

SmackDown Superstar Bayley wants WWE EVP Triple H to add her to the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

The Role Model has just put up a tweet addressed to WWE EVP Triple H and is requesting The Game to put her in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The tournament will kick off next week, and Bayley seems keen to enter the same. Check out the tweet below:

.@TripleH put me in the women’s Dusty tournament — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 15, 2021

Bayley is currently one of the best heels in the company

Bayley's 380-day run as SmackDown Women's Champion developed her into one of the best heels in WWE, and she is still going strong on the blue brand. As soon as Bayley put up the tweet addressed to Triple H, fans came in droves with suggestions about possible partners for Bayley.

One fan seemed pretty excited at the possibility of Bayley teaming up with Carmella, but the former SmackDown Women's Champion quickly shot down the idea. Another fan asked Bayley to team up with Bianca Belair, but her response was the same, this time around as well.

No — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 15, 2021

No — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 15, 2021

The Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament is set to begin next week, with the first match pitting Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro with Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. Other teams that have been announced for the tournament so far are Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, and Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon.

Bayley isn't a stranger to Tag Team bouts, and her accolades speak for themselves. Bayley was the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, back in 2019. She and Sasha Banks won the belts at the Elimination Chamber event on the road to WrestleMania 35.

If Triple H ends up granting Bayley her request, it would be interesting to see who she chooses as her Tag Team partner.

Looking at how things ended between Bayley and Banks, one wonders who would take the risk of forming an alliance with The Role Model. If the unthinkable does happen, and Bayley gets inserted into the tournament, who should team up with her? Sound off!