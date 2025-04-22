Bayley makes shocking statement on her WWE career

The WWE Universe holds Bayley in high regard, whether she's working as an annoying heel or beloved babyface. The 35-year-old has secured her spot as one of the top women's division Superstars, and she's clearly nowhere near ready to hang up her boots. Amid controversial WrestleMania fallout, Bayley is going viral for a new statement on her WWE status and career.

The Role Model was a diehard wrestling fan when she began training in April 2008 at age 18. With mentor Serena Deeb, the California native worked the indies as Davina Rose, then joined WWE in December 2012 and became Bayley. She would be crowned the first Women's Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks came up around the same time and led the evolution of the women's division as WWE's Four Horsewomen.

The Man and The Queen are on a higher level than Bayley, according to the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champion herself. Bayley recently spoke with INSIGHT's Chris Van Vliet and opened up on how some members of the WWE Universe still do not give her the respect she deserves. The 35-year-old included remarks on where she sees herself vs. Lynch and Flair. Bayley also mentioned how she and Lyra Valkyria have bonded.

"And that sucks, because like I said, I don't let things get to me and I stopped reading tweets or comments and all that stuff a long time ago. But I do feel that, and I see that, and I'm just like, 'What am I missing?' So that's the one thing that still gets to me, and maybe that's ego or pride or whatever. But I'm just like, 'What am I missing that you don't understand what I've done for this industry?' [When I see this] now I gotta prove them wrong, but a part of me feels and agrees with them," Bayley said.

Bayley continued:

"I was telling Lyra this the other day, we've been doing a lot of bonding. I don't feel I'm at a level of Charlotte or Becky. We came up together, I wrestled Charlotte in her first match, signed to WWE before Becky. So to me, they're up here, and I'm just not there yet. Maybe that's kind of where people base it, or where they judge it, or whatever. But I keep saying I get my feedback and opinions from the right people [such as Tyler Breeze and Tyson Kidd]. ... So as many people think I'm not at this level, or whatever, part of me agrees, because I don't think I'm there yet," Bayley said.

Bayley, Flair, and Lynch had main roster interactions, but NXT hosted their only Triple Threats. Lynch won their first at a non-televised event on February 6, 2015, then won the televised rematch on April 22, 2015 to become #1 contender for a loss to then-champion Sasha Banks. Many matches featured WWE's Four Horsewomen, but these were the only two with just Bayley, Flair, and Lynch.

Bayley appears in new commercial for WWE partner

Bayley and several WWE Superstars were featured in various commercials and ad campaigns on The Road to WrestleMania 41 this year. The Role Model was one of a group that recorded ads for The General insurance company.

"Only @thegeneralauto can give you a break on your car insurance #ad," Bayley wrote.

Bayley last wrestled in the RAW win over Liv Morgan on April 14. She was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch in the WrestleMania match that saw Lynch and Lyra Valkyria dethrone The Judgment Day of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

