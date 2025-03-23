Bayley makes surprising admission about WrestleMania

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania 41 and Bayley is looking to land championship victories two years in a row. The veteran superstar has been active on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT as of late, with no confirmed direction for the big event set for late April. However, the fan-favorite just made a surprising statement regarding The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Role Model's debut at The Show of Shows in 2017 was a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match where she retained the RAW Women's Championship. The WrestleMania 35 Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match two years later marked the end of The Boss 'n' Hug Connection's inaugural Women's Tag Team Title reign. After retaining the SmackDown Women's Championship at 'Mania 36 in a Fatal Five-Way Elimination bout, the California native did not return to The Grandest Stage of Them All until Damage CTRL lost to Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39. Her biggest 'Mania win arguably came last year as she dethroned IYO SKY of the WWE Women's Championship.

Bayley was victorious on Night Two of WrestleMania XL, but her status for the 41st annual extravaganza is still up in the air. Taking fan questions on X/Twitter today, NXT's 2015 Female Superstar of the Year was asked to name her favorite WrestleMania match so far. Her four-word reply surprised many, with others wondering if this was a subtle shot at SKY.

"Haven't had it yet," she wrote.

Bayley's last two PLE outings did not result in a victory. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble at #12 but was eliminated by Nikki Bella after 46:59, and only eliminated Shayna Baszler. The former NXT Women's Champion then worked the Elimination Chamber, entering fifth but being eliminated second by Liv Morgan.

Bayley granted future WWE title shot

Bayley has had seven title reigns since joining WWE in December 2012. She became the company's first-ever Women's Triple Crown Champion and first Women's Grand Slam Champion.

The Role Model will soon have the chance to become the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Last week's RAW saw inaugural champion Lyra Valkyria approach the former Hugger and grant her a future shot at the title, noting that she wants to prove she can beat the veteran. No date was set for the potential title match.

Valkyria granted Bayley's future shot a week after Raquel Rodriguez defeated the former Four Horsewoman to become the new number-one contender for a title match against the young Irish planned for tomorrow's edition of RAW. The future title match would be their second one-on-one match after The Role Model won their first encounter on February 10 to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

