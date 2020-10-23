Bayley makes an unusual demand to Vince McMahon ahead of Hell In A Cell

Bayley has been on possibly the best run in her WWE career. Bayley is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion in Vince McMahon's WWE and has held on to the Championship for over 370 days.

It recently came to light that Bayley holds the record of the longest combined days as Women's Champion in modern WWE history, surpassing Charlotte Flair. At Hell In A Cell, she will defend the Championship against Sasha Banks inside the demonic structure.

Bayley has one demand for Vince McMahon ahead of Hell In A Cell

"If Vince doubles my pay I might sign that contract."



"Sasha doesn't have a great history inside the cell..."@itsBayleyWWE is confident ahead of #HIAC but isn't promising anything until she sees that money in her account 🤑#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nxGpcZ0JQW — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 23, 2020

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Bayley was asked whether she would sign the Hell In A Cell contract to perform at the event. Bayley said that she had nothing left to prove in WWE and will only sign the contract if Vince McMahon agreed to her demand.

"Everybody just assumes I will sign a contract, and I don't know why. What else do I have to prove? I don't need to prove to you guys, I don't need to prove to Sasha anything. My accolades speak for themselves. But I did come up with a great idea in my head. If Vince McMahon doubles my pay in the contract, then I might sign that contract."

Hell in a Cell will take place this Sunday, October 25, 2020.