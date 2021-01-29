Bayley match announced for this week's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Bayley will go one-on-one with Bianca Belair on the final episode of WWE SmackDown before the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble.

Last week’s WWE SmackDown featured an “Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course Challenge” between the two rivals. Belair won the athletic competition, prompting Bayley to attack her at ringside.

Bayley and Belair were the first two SmackDown women to be revealed as entrants in Sunday’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble. As of the time of writing, only 12 female Superstars have been announced for the 30-woman match.

In 2020, Belair eliminated eight women during her 35-minute appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble match. Along with Shayna Baszler, she holds the record for the most eliminations in a single WWE Women’s Royal Rumble.

Bayley and Bianca Belair’s history

Bianca Belair appeared on Bayley's "Ding Dong, Hello" talk show

Bianca Belair teamed with Sasha Banks to defeat Bayley and Natalya at the WWE Tribute to the Troops event in December 2020. Two weeks later, Bayley picked up a victory over Belair on WWE SmackDown in their first singles match against each other.

On the New Year’s Day episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley joined forces with Carmella to record another win over Belair and Banks.