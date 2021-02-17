Bayley names the NXT Superstar that she would like to face

Bayley has done everything a WWE female star can do on the main roster. Her remarkable run with the SmackDown Women's Championship came to an end, so The Role Model is looking for a new direction. In some ways, it's not surprising that she recently hinted that she has her sights set on NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.

In a post on her personal Twitter account, Bayley named Shirai as a WWE Superstar she'd like to face. named which NXT Superstar she would like to have a match with. Bayley is one of the most well-decorated wrestlers in WWE. She's both the first women's Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. Shirai has reigned as the NXT Women' Champion since June 2020.

I want to wrestle @shirai_io — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 16, 2021

Bayley has not yet faced Io Shirai in a WWE ring. At NXT: The Great American Bash last summer, The Role Model accompanied Sasha Banks to the ring for her non-title match against the NXT Women's Champion.

Io Shirai won the title when she defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in a Triple Threat Match. At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Io Shirai successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez.

Bayley and Io Shirai are two of the best women's wrestlers in WWE. As a result, it seems like it could be a matter of time before fans see this match.

Bayley recently named who she would like to face in an Elimination Chamber Match

Could Bayley be entering the Elimination Chamber?

In another post on her Twitter account, Bayley named who she would like to face in an Elimination Chamber Match. The SmackDown Superstar has plenty of rivals, and she named the Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan) and Billie Kay as three competitors she wants to face. She also pointed to Kayla Braxton and Michael Cole as two enemies she'd like to compete against in the steel structure.

As of this writing, Bayley does not have a match at the Elimination Chamber show. Currently, five matches are set for this Sunday's pay-per-view, including two Elimination Chamber Matches.

That’s only 5 I know how to count!!!!! Throw in Kayla Braxton!!!!!!!! https://t.co/5lOYQxcYbu — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 12, 2021

A Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship between current titleholder Bobby Lashley, Riddle and Keith Lee is another featured match on the card.

Plus, Asuka is scheduled to defend the RAW Women's Championship. Her opponent, Lacey Evans has announced her pregnancy, so Asuka will probably defend the title against a different opponent. Sportskeeda will provide more details as they become available.