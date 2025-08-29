  • home icon
  Bayley officially confirms character change ahead of WWE SmackDown

Bayley officially confirms character change ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 29, 2025 16:47 GMT
This is a shock(image via WWE)

Bayley has been going through a number of issues since SummerSlam, when she cost Lyra Valkyria her match against Becky Lynch. This also meant that Valkyria couldn't challenge for the title again while Lynch was champion.

After their fallout, Bayley has been part of a number of vignettes where she has been stuck between her two personas, but ahead of WWE SmackDown, it seems that she has decided on a heel turn.

The RAW star recently shared an update on her Instagram where she claimed that this season she would be a "cold hard b*tch."

The former champion hasn't been operating as a heel on WWE RAW. She was Lyra Valkyria's friend until she was attacked ahead of WrestleMania, and it was a complete accident that she cost her the match against Lynch.

It seems that she has decided that it's time to put her nice persona aside and go for what she really wants in WWE.

Will Bayley interfere in the match between Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris?

Bayley's recent updates online and the videos shown on WWE RAW have fans confused about her next step and current mental state, but her issues stem from Becky Lynch. She was the woman who attacked her at WrestleMania, and she was the one who cost her the friendship with Lyra.

Lynch has moved on to a feud with Nikki Bella and will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against the Hall of Famer this weekend. The former Women's Champion could play a part in that match and cost Lynch her title, since she has made it clear that she is now a "cold hard b*tch."

Her next moves on RAW will be interesting or if she is able to interfere at Clash in Paris to show off her new persona, it will become much clearer.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Edited by Phillipa Marie
