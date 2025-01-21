  • home icon
  Bayley officially confirms huge change on WWE RAW after heartbreaking loss last week; END OF AN ERA

Bayley officially confirms huge change on WWE RAW after heartbreaking loss last week; END OF AN ERA

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 21, 2025 05:24 GMT
The star is here (Image credit: WWE.com)

Bayley officially confirmed a major change on WWE RAW this week. This comes after a devastating loss.

The star faced Tiffany Stratton in a big match on SmackDown last week. If she won, she would become the new WWE Women's Champion. Unfortunately, things didn't work out for her, and the star lost the match and the chance to become the new champion.

The star has long been a part of SmackDown and made her name there, as well as the former WWE Women's Champion. Fans have seen her rule the roost there. Before the show, Adam Pearce announced that Bayley would be a part of RAW, going to the red brand instead.

The Role Model officially confirmed this on Monday, signaling the end of an era by announcing that she was now a RAW Superstar. She also announced herself for the Rumble, saying she would go after either Rhea Ripley or Tiffany Stratton after winning it.

Whether she wins it or not, her ending her time on SmackDown brings to close a chapter that has defined her run ever since her return from injury. Fans will have to wait and see what happens next.

Edited by Angana Roy
