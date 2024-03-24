Bayley opens up about feeling resentful after being left out of WrestleMania match booking

WWE star Bayley recently spoke about not being a part of WrestleMania 37 and hosting the show instead.

WrestleMania 37 was the first time WWE opened its doors to fans after the pandemic hit. The stars put on a spectacle for the WWE Universe during the two-night event. The Role Model was not booked for the show but slotted for hosting duties with Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil instead.

During a recent interview with Mail Sport, The Role Model spoke about hosting The Show of Shows. She mentioned still being slightly offended at that time. However, the star took solace in hosting the grand event alongside Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil. She was also happy to share the stage with the Bella Twins for a brief moment.

"Worth the wait? I don't know if that's the right way to say it. I'm very grateful. I'm still bitter about that WrestleMania, but at least I can say that I've done everything. Not everyone could say that they hosted WrestleMania with Hulk Hogan and NWO and Titus O'Neil and The Bella Twins, and I can. So, one day I'll feel better about that. But maybe I'll feel better after I beat IYO at WrestleMania." [H/T - Daily Mail]

Expand Tweet

Bayley will face IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL

Earlier this year, Bayley made history when she spent over an hour in the women's Royal Rumble and ended up winning the match. She eliminated the likes of Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Maxxine Dupri, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, and Liv Morgan.

The former Damage CTRL leader will now face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. This match was made when Bayley realized that her teammates were actually making fun of her behind her back.

Expand Tweet

It will be in interesting to see if she can win the championship at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Poll : Do you think Bayley will become the new WWE Women's Champion? Hell Yeah! No way! 0 votes View Discussion