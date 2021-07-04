"It's intimidating for me" - Bayley opens up about her upcoming "I Quit" match 

Bayley will have her third shot at winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. The Role Model has challenged Bianca Belair twice, first at WrestleMania Backlash and then at Hell in a Cell, failing on both occasions.

Bayley will be heading into Money in the Bank for a match that will be a first in her career. She will take on the EST yet again, but this time in an "I Quit" match.

The premise of the match is very similar to that of a Last Man Standing match. However, the significant difference between the two is that the "I Quit" match only ends when one participant says the words, "I Quit".

Bayley recently appeared on Talking Smack, where she revealed that she felt very intimidated by the match, but immediately backed herself up by stating that Bianca Belair must be feeling even worse.

"So this match is...a little intimidating for me. So imagine how Bianca feels. Imagine how Bianca feels going into this match. Yeah it's intimidating for me, but I've been ready for every single thing that has been thrown at me in my career in WWE since day one, and I'm ready for anything. Bianca is done for! I don't care what she thinks...I don't care about the title that she holds...because it's coming back home...it's coming back to me!" said Bayley

It will be a match to watch out for, especially considering it is only the third match in WWE's history, where women have participated in an "I Quit" match.

Bayley may quit WWE following her match at Money in the Bank

The match between Bayley and Bianca Belair was set up after EST mentioned she loves hearing the Role Model say the words "I Quit". Bayley had hinted earlier in their face-to-face that she may quit WWE altogether.

It is interesting to note that Bayley has mentioned in the past how she would love to perform against superstars from other promotions.

It would be crazy if WWE chooses to add this to the match, as it would make things all the more entertaining. That being said, if such a stipulation was added to the match, it would just mean that Bayley would have to leave SmackDown.

" I just realized how excited I am to hear you say those words, I quit." - @BiancaBelairWWE to @itsBayleyWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OgRtA95TqT — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2021

What do you think of this match between Bayley and Bianca Belair? Do you think The Role Model could leave WWE? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

