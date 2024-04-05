Bayley pays tribute to WWE legend Dusty Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley recently paid tribute to wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes.

The WWE Hall of Famer stood for the persona of an American everyman. The objective of the American Dream was then carried by his son Cody Rhodes as The American Nightmare.

The Role Model paid tribute to the legend on her Instagram stories before WrestleMania XL. She was showing off a 'Dusty: The American Dream' jacket.

"It's not Mania without Dusty Rhodes," she wrote.

Bayley feels lucky to be under Triple H's regime

The former Damage CTRL leader recently opened up on her interactions with Triple H and his work ethic, which are changing the dynamics of the industry.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail Sports, Bayley said she considers herself fortunate to be under The Game's regime.

"Yeah, I think about that all the time, how lucky I feel to be a part of it, just to be there while he's [Triple H] in this streak of changing the business and changing what our fans are used to seeing on TV, even the little subtle things on TV, the changes that are happening, and the progression of characters and the amount of different characters that you get to see every single week, I feel so grateful to be a part of it."

It would be thrilling to see The Role Model thrive in the company and make an impact at the WrestleMania XL Premium Live Event.

