Bayley plans to "beat the hell" out of WWE SmackDown newcomer when she returns

Bayley is hoping to face new WWE SmackDown Superstar Toni Storm when she makes her return to in-ring action.

Storm defeated Zelina Vega on her official main roster debut on the July 23 episode of WWE SmackDown. On this week’s episode, she declined Dolph Ziggler’s invitation to watch his match against Rick Boogs from ringside.

Writing on Twitter, Bayley reacted to Storm’s backstage segment by saying she cannot wait to “beat the hell” out of the 25-year-old one day.

I can’t wait to beat the hell out of Toni Storm!!!!!!!!! #smackdown — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 4, 2021

Storm has been one of WWE’s most promising up-and-coming superstars for several years. Her biggest WWE career accomplishment so far arguably came in 2018 when she won the 32-woman Mae Young Classic tournament.

In 2019, the New Zealand-born star followed up her Mae Young Classic success by winning the NXT UK Women’s Championship. She held the title for 230 days after dethroning Rhea Ripley at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool.

Bayley’s WWE status and history with Toni Storm

BREAKING NEWS: @itsBayleyWWE has suffered an injury while training and will be out approximately nine months.



A replacement for her match against @BiancaBelairWWE at #MITB will be announced tonight on #SmackDown.https://t.co/qLsf8KTHNp — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2021

Bayley is currently out of action after suffering a torn ACL while training in July. WWE announced that the three-time Women’s Champion will be away from the ring for approximately nine months, ruling her out until around WrestleMania 38.

Toni Storm has never faced Bayley in a one-on-one match, but the two women did cross paths in the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Bayley, the first entrant in the match, was eliminated by Bianca Belair after 29 minutes. During that time, Storm entered the match from the number seven position and lasted 11 minutes before being eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

Storm is not the only person Bayley has recently called out on Twitter. The 2019 Money in the Bank winner wrote earlier this week that she also wants to “kick the crap” out of Ripley when she returns.

