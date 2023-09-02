Bayley played a different role backstage before WWE SmackDown this week

WWE personality Corey Graves revealed an interesting story about Bayley during the latest episode of SmackDown.

Bayley faced Shotzi in a singles match during the show. The rivalry between Shotzi and Bayley started a couple of months ago when the former confronted The Role Model after their match. The issue escalated when the former Women's Champion and IYO SKY cut Shotzi's hair.

During the match on the blue brand, WWE commentator Graves said that Bayley was a part-time barber. He credited The Role Model for his fresh look. He also mentioned that he had shared a backstage photograph of himself and Bayley on his Instagram handle, proving the same.

In the photograph, it can be seen that Bayley was using a razor to shape Graves' beard. The commentator mentioned in the caption that he wasn't lying.

Check out the post below:

Despite her impressive barber skills, the night did not exactly go as planned for The Role Model. With her Damage CTRL stablemates ringside, Bayley seemed set to secure the win over Shotzi. However, Charlotte Flair's music hit as she came out and attacked the current WWE Women's Champion, IYO SKY.

She later attacked Bayley, which helped Shotzi take advantage as she executed a DDT to secure a massive win.

What do you make of Bayley's little-known skill? Let us know in the comments section below.

