Bayley posts hilarious response to a tweet about SmackDown star

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley took to Twitter with a hilarious response to a post about a recent main roster call-up.

The former women's champion has been off WWE TV since 2021 due to an injury. As her return to the ring draws ever closer, The Role Model is becoming more and more vocal on social media, never shying away from a spot of internet beef with her fellow WWE stars.

WWE recently shared an image of SmackDown star Butch (FKA Pete Dunne) photoshopped onto a picture of Las Vegas. The latter has allegedly gone missing in the city, leading Ridge Holland to share a tweet dreading Butch's actions.

"Butch…..Sin city…..boll*cks!" Holland tweeted.

This prompted a response from Bayley, who implied that The Englishman was with her:

"He’s busy…leave us, I mean Butch, alone."

Butch and his teammates Sheamus and Ridge Holland have been in an on-going feud with The New Day, with the former NXT star even ambushing Xavier Woods after their match on last week's SmackDown.

Bayley is making cryptic posts hinting at her return

In recent times, The Role Model has made several Twitter posts that may suggest her impending return.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently tweeted that she 'loved' the Women's Tag Team Titles, with no further context. This tease prompted a response from Shayna Baszler, who told her to stay away from the division.

The Role Model hinting at a potential Women's Tag Title run is yet further indication that she could soon be back on our screens.

What do you think of Bayley's tweet? Will she return to WWE soon? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy