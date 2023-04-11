Bayley posts first backstage photos from WWE RAW celebrating her teammate's win

On this week's RAW, Bayley spoke to Adam Pearce and got herself placed in a triple threat match against Piper Niven and Mia Yim, where the winner would receive a future RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair.

However, after an objection from her Damage CTRL stablemates that they deserved the opportunity, she removed herself from the match and added IYO SKY instead.

The match was ordinary, with few good spots. Although Piper Niven dominated the majority of the match, IYO SKY managed to pick up the win.

Following the win, The Role Model posted a couple of photos to Instagram showcasing how happy she is that her teammate has won the right to face Bianca Belair.

In one of the photos, Bayley can be seen smiling while giving the thumbs down, but in the second photo, she is posing with the classic Hardy Boyz taunt. She captioned the post as follows:

"BAYLEY KNOWS BEST 🤭"

While the 33-year-old may have looked happy today, it remains to be seen if she will be able to play second fiddle to IYO SKY.

What did you make of The Role Model's decision to replace herself with IYO? Sound off in the comments section.

