Bayley praises Sasha Banks and herself after huge win on SmackDown

Last night on SmackDown, the team of Bayley and Sasha Banks challenged the team of Nikki Cross and Alex Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. At the end of the night, when SmackDown came to a close, the WWE Universe was surprised at what it saw. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Bliss and Cross to begin their second reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The team of Bayley and Sasha Banks, better known as the Boss 'n' Hug Connection, was the first team to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The titles were introduced in 2019 at the Elimination Chamber PPV. The Championship was decided in an Elimination Chamber Match that was contested among six teams. The Boss 'n' Hug Connection cemented its legacy when it became the inaugural Champions.

After their unforeseen win on SmackDown, Bayley and Sasha Banks celebrated backstage and were part of the customary photo shoot that takes place when new champions are crowned.

Hours after her victory on SmackDown, Bayley seems to be flooded with happiness. And why shouldn't she be? She is not only one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions but also the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. The dual champion took to Twitter hours after the show to sing praise of her teammate and herself. The tweet can be found below:

This marks the team's second run as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and as we all know that the Titles need to be defended on RAW as well as SmackDown. Superstars such as Alexa Bliss and Billie Kay were quick to set sight on the Championship. It seems like the current Champions have their hands full this time around.

Sasha Banks and Bayley's history in WWE

Sasha Banks and Bayley have had their love-hate relationship going on since they've known each other. They've been part of battles that have defined women's wrestling in the WWE, and they have also shared unbreakable moments such as winning the Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo has come a long way since their NXT days and are legends in the making.