Bayley pranked on WWE SmackDown; 32-year-old star comes out as Michael Cole

WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton recently pranked Bayley after gearing herself up as Michael Cole.

The leader of Damage CTRL and professional wrestling commentator Michael Cole's relationship has been a roller coaster ride, making critical remarks about each other. While participating in matches, The Role Model usually grabs every chance to mock Cole at ringside.

Keeping their rivalry in mind, Kayla Braxton appeared before SmackDown by dressing up as Michael Cole. She even had a hilarious match with The Role Model.

Braxton wrote:

"Bayley vs Michael Cole dream match has finally happened. And sorry Cole, but looks like the streak has ended! 🤣"

WWE Superstar Bayley unveiled her relationship with veteran announcer

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley opened up about her relationship with the veteran announcer Michael Cole.

The Role Model stated on the latest episode of The Wrestling Classic podcast that the wrestlers put the best of their efforts even with the scarce crowd in front of their eyes. In that situation, it's annoying to tackle the annoying voice of Cole.

The Damage CTRL leader detailed:

"You ask him, alright? If you guys could understand even a little bit what it's like to wrestle inside of an empty area, putting our bodies on the line in front of zero people and all you can hear is Michael Cole's annoying, stupid voice saying, 'It's Boss time!' over and over again, it's gonna start lighting a fire inside of you. He doesn't seem to understand. He thinks I'm the annoying one. I've had to listen to his stupid voice for 20 years since I've been a fan and now in my ear in person."

It would be interesting to see what plans the company has charted out for The Role Model.

