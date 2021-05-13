Bayley predicts two names to win this year's Money in the Bank match [Exclusive]

WWE Superstar Bayley is all set to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair for her title this Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash. Ahead of her title match, Bayley joined Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino for an interview.

During the conversation, she revealed two names she would like to see win this year's Women's Money in the Bank match.

A former Miss Money in the Bank herself, having won the briefcase in 2019, Bayley predicted either of the two Riott Squad members, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, to become the 2021 Miss Money in the Bank:

"Oh man, that's hard. But I'm gonna have to go with either one of the Riott Squad, or two. Both of them. Maybe they could share it. They are best friends right," said Bayley.

You can watch Bayley's entire interview with Rick Ucchino here.

"I would have loved to just carry it around"- Bayley on having a longer run as Miss Money in the Bank

Bayley won the Money in the Bank match in 2019. Later that night, Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Immediately after the match, Bayley cashed in her contract and pinned Charlotte to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. With this, she joined the list of WWE Superstars to cash in their Money in the Bank contract on the very same night that they won it.

Daily reminder Bayley won the money in the bank brief case and became women's champion. https://t.co/wLSBQUafgn — Kaitlyn Annette (@KaitlynAnnette_) May 20, 2019

During the conversation, Bayley mentioned that she would have loved to have held the briefcase for some time and do the entire cash-in tease for a while.

However, Bayley hilariously revealed how Carmella had to carry the briefcase on airplanes and ultimately, she was just happy to have her crowning moment:

"Yeah, I think I would have had a lot of fun with it. I thought about that, you know, that night actually and I was like man, I would have loved to just carry it around and tease something. You know, that's something where you're always gonna be on TV just teasing the briefcase and teasing like 'Is she gonna cash it in or not" and you're always kind of a part of the title picture that way. And I thought it would just be kind of cool just to say that, you know, call myself Miss Money in the Bank for a longer amount of time. But then Carmella was like 'No you do not want that burden of carrying', she literally had to like carry it on to the airplanes and people have no idea what it is. So I'm like alright yeah, you're probably right. I'm happy to just have that moment that I did," said Bayley.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and link back to this article.