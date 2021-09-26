Bayley provides an interesting update regarding her potential return to WWE

Bayley is currently sidelined with an injury and is on the road to recovery. However, taking to Twitter, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion wrote that she is ready to make a comeback.

In a recent tweet, Bayley wrote, "If you ask me, I'm ready." Bayley's tweet clearly indicates that she seems quite confident about her return and is looking to step back inside the squared circle.

Here's what Bayley tweeted:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE If you ask me, I’m ready If you ask me, I’m ready

Back in July, it was reported that Bayley had suffered an ACL injury. Before her injury, Bayley was set to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

However, the injury forced Bayley out of the match and Carmella took her spot. Eventually, the match was canceled.

Bayley's injury was set to keep her out for nine months

Bayley's ACL injury in July meant she would be sidelined for at least nine months. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion couldn't even challenge for the title that she once held for 300+ days and, upon her return, could be in line for a title shot.

The WWE SmackDown Women's Championship is currently held by Becky Lynch, who won the strap from Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Lynch is set to put her title on the line against Belair in a rematch at Extreme Rules. It remains to be seen which Superstar walks out with the win.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE 13 years since my first wrestling match and WHAT I WANT DOESN’T EVEN EXIST YET. I will be back. And I will be back to COMPETE with everyone. 13 years since my first wrestling match and WHAT I WANT DOESN’T EVEN EXIST YET. I will be back. And I will be back to COMPETE with everyone. https://t.co/oxAPJs6GVZ

Also Read

As for Bayley, she was one of WWE's MVPs of the Thunderdome era. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion was incredible as a heel and, despite the lack of a live audience in the arenas, Bayley put on some great performances.

A former Women's Tag Team Champion, Bayley is expected to return in 2022. It will be interesting to note how she fits into the SmackDown Women's Title picture upon her comeback.

Look who we at Sportskeeda got to officially preview Extreme Rules on our YouTube channel!

Edited by Abhinav Singh