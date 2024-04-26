Bayley provides update on Charlotte Flair's injury (Exclusive)

Bayley recently gave a new update on Charlotte Flair's recovery from a long-term knee injury.

On December 8, 2023, Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Asuka on SmackDown. The injury ruled her out of action for around nine months, meaning she was not cleared to compete at WrestleMania XL.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Bayley said she is excited to see her friend wrestle again.

"I hate seeing people get hurt and injured and taken out, especially during this time of the year, and miss WrestleMania. Charlotte I've known for so long. I had her first match ever, so I was just in that position [injured] a couple of years ago and I know how hard it is. I'm excited to have her back, and I know she's itching for it," said Bayley. [3:46 – 4:05]

Bayley added that Flair is making better progress than initially expected as she steps up her recovery and the two stars have been in touch recently.

"She's way ahead of schedule, it looks like, and I text her all the time like, 'I hate you! How are you already doing this? How are you already doing that?' She is gonna be a freaking force when she gets back," she stated. [4:05 – 4:17]

Watch the video above to hear more from Bayley on several WWE topics, including Jade Cargill's recent appearances for the company.

Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania XL role

Despite being unable to wrestle, Charlotte Flair still attended WrestleMania XL on April 6-7. She also participated in fan events in the week leading up to the show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On January 27, Flair's husband Andrade returned to WWE after two-and-a-half years in AEW. The Queen watched on as the Mexican teamed up with Rey Mysterio to defeat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar at WrestleMania XL.

Andrade and Flair also attended the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony together after the April 5 episode of SmackDown.

Which WWE stars would you like Charlotte Flair to feud with when she returns? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback