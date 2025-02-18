  • home icon
  • Bayley reacts as her arch-nemesis qualifies for Elimination Chamber

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 18, 2025 03:19 GMT
Bayley had something to say following a crucial match on tonight
Bayley had something to say [Image credits: WWE.com]

The Women's Elimination Chamber match is set, and everyone is excited, including Bayley. The Role Model has reacted after her arch-nemesis qualified and took the final spot on tonight's episode of RAW.

Her arch-nemesis is Roxanne Perez, who once looked up to her as an idol. Now, The Prodigy does nothing but loathe her, and after picking up her first main roster victory, she will be looking to humiliate the latter in Toronto, Canada.

Tonight, Perez defeated Raquel Rodriguez thanks to a timely distraction from Bianca Belair and Naomi. She will join them and the seven-time WWE champion in the hellish structure. Following the match, Bayley took to X to share her thoughts on Perez's win. She kept it short and sweet as she seemed to be pondering over their next clash inside the Chamber.

"Well well wellllll…@roxanne_wwe #WWERawonNetflix #WWEChamber," tweeted Bayley.

The two superstars battled it out over the weekend, as they were involved in a Fatal Four Way for the NXT Women's Championship at Vengeance Day 2025. However, the champ, Giulia, retained the title. That is all in the past now, and they will both be looking towards March 1, when they will aim to punch their ticket to WrestleMania 41.

