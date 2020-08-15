Bayley isn't happy at all over what happened on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. A battle royal took place to determine the No.1 contender for Bayley's SmackDown Women's title belt, featuring some of the biggest female Superstars in WWE currently. In the end, Asuka eliminated Shayna Baszler to win the free-for-all and punch her ticket to SummerSlam.

The battle royal also featured Naomi, who recently got major fan support via the 'NaomiDeservesBetter' hashtag. It seems like Bayley is a staunch supporter of Naomi as well, judging by her latest tweet reacting to Asuka's win.

Bayley used the hashtag in her tweet and didn't seem thrilled at all at the idea of facing Asuka at SummerSlam. Check out the tweet below:

Asuka is on her way to compete in two title matches at SummerSlam

Asuka will be having a busy night at WWE SummerSlam on August 23. She will be taking on both Sasha Banks and Bayley in separate matches for the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, respectively. Asuka recently lost the RAW Women's title belt to Banks on an episode of RAW, after abandoning the match to help Kairi Sane, who was being attacked by Bayley in a backstage area.

It will be interesting to see what happens at SummerSlam, and whether Asuka manages to overcome the odds and come out of the event with both belts on her shoulders.