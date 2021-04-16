Bayley reacts to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce's WWE releases

Bayley has posted a heartwarming self-shot video on her official Twitter handle as she responded to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce's WWE releases.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce's departure from the company earlier today left the WWE Universe stunned. Fans couldn't believe that Kay had been let go despite being one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE TV for a while now.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is one of several WWE Superstars who were taken aback by these two releases. She took to Twitter and posted a video that she shot during the main event of Night One at WrestleMania 37.

The video shows Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair wrestling in the final match of the night and then pans to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce who are watching the action unfold live. Here's what Bayley had to say about Billie Kay and Peyton Royce's love for wrestling:

This 17 second video sums up what Cassie and Jess mean to the wrestling world. Watching the main event of Wrestlemania live in the crowd because they LOVE WRESTLING. And when the camera hits them....they make the same exact face (without hesitation) to make me laugh. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BX6xrGMmEe — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 16, 2021

Bayley has a history with both Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

Bayley has wrestled both Billie Kay and Peyton Royce on several occasions. Fans might remember that The Role Model and Banks lost the Women's Tag Team titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35 back in 2019.

The match also featured Natalya & Beth Phoenix, and Nia Jax & Tamina as well.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were split by WWE last year and the company's decision to separate the duo didn't sit well with the fans. Many assumed that would lead to singles pushes for both women somewhere down the line.

What was your reaction to WWE letting Billie Kay and Peyton Royce go? Do you see the two best friends teaming up once again someplace else?