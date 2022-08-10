"This is what I get?" - Bayley reacts to embarrassing WWE RAW botch

WWE Superstar Bayley has taken to Twitter to react to a botch she made during her promo on Monday Night RAW.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been one of the most prominent stars in the company ever since her return at SummerSlam. At the premium live event she united with former NXT stars Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. The trio kicked off this week's edition of the red show after attacking an already injured Becky Lynch on last week's episode.

The three women began RAW with a scathing promo on the brand's women's division, claiming they were no longer "hungry." As Bayley, Sky, and Kai ranted about the other women on the roster and gassed themselves up, The Role Model made a slight error. As the crowd booed the heels, Bayley got her two partner's names mixed up as she blurted out "Dakota Sky's the limit."

This prompted mockery from the audience and fans on social media, which Bayley took to Twitter to respond to. She noted that she had been away from live crowds for a while prior to the botch.

"I’ve been away from a LIVE CROWD for 2 1/2 years & I stumble cause their cheers startled me & this is what I get?!??" she wrote.

What's next for Bayley in WWE?

The former Hugger has already made a huge impact in the RAW women's division by laying down a challenge to some former world champions.

During last night's episode, The Role Model, Kai, and Sky were interrupted by Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair. The San Jose-born star then challenged the RAW Women's Champ and her allies to a huge six-woman tag team match.

The Role Model declared that the bout would take place at WWE Clash At The Castle on Saturday, September 3rd in Cardiff, Wales. Belair then accepted the challenge on behalf of her team.

