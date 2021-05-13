"I'm not letting this slide"- Bayley reacts to Eva Marie's WWE return [Exclusive]

Bayley recently sat down for an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino, where she discussed many aspects of her WWE career.

In the interview, Bayley also shared her thoughts on Eva Marie, who recently returned to the company. Bayley, who is known as The Role Model, had recently sounded off on Twitter in regards to Eva Marie dubbing herself The Super Role Model in her vignettes.

On Marie's new nickname in WWE, Bayley said:

"I guess I was surprised but it's like, you know, there's people out there that call themselves the Role Model and now there's another one, and now it's just to the point where I was nice, and I let one slide, but I'm not letting this slide. She's coming back into my world."

Bayley also delved into the time she spent with Eva Marie during her first run in WWE:

"We have a past, we have a history, I've wrestled Eva Marie so many times, and I've actually had a lot of fun with her, she's one of my favorite people to be in the ring with. But that don't mean I'm gonna let you come in here and try to be the role model of WWE because there's only one! There's THE one, and it's Bayley."

The former SmackDown Women's Champion then finished by suggesting a new name for Eva Marie:

"So she's gonna have to try and think of another name - all pink everything or something, but if you wanna fight for the name, we can do that too."

Eva Marie has not yet featured in the ring since her return to WWE, but she has already been at the center of a Twitter spat between herself and Bayley. Mandy Rose also sided with Bayley in the row, before Alexa Bliss weighed in.

Bayley will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Backlash this weekend

This coming Sunday, Bayley will go head-to-head with Bianca Belair. The SmackDown Women's Championship will be on the line between the two, who recently reignited their rivalry.

On the most recent edition of SmackDown, The Role Model attacked The EST of WWE following a segment celebrating the company's women's champions. Bayley later poked fun at Belair on Twitter.