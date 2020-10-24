Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Bayley reacts after being forced to sign Hell in a Cell contract on SmackDown

Bayley vs Sasha Banks this Sunday
Bayley vs Sasha Banks this Sunday
Vatsal Rathod
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 24 Oct 2020, 13:34 IST
News
Advertisement

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 is merely a couple of days away from us. This year, as many as three matches will take place inside the deadly structure of Hell in a Cell. In one of the featured matches, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will defend her title against her former best friend Sasha Banks inside Hell in a Cell.

Last week on SmackDown, Bayley refused to sign the contract for their title match and teased that she is done with Sasha Banks. This week, the two got into a fight on the Blue brand with Bayley bringing out a steel chair and attacking Sasha Banks. But it soon backfired as The Legit Boss used to chair to trap Bayley's head and forced her to sign the contract for their Hell in a Cell title match.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has now reacted to the same via Twitter, claiming that Sasha has screwed herself.

Sasha screwed Sasha

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks at WWE Hell in a Cell

Bayley and Sasha Banks share a rich history from their time in NXT. The two have been together since last year when Banks returned and turned heel and have dominated the women's division of WWE.

After months and months of teases of one of them turning on each other, the company finally pulled the trigger on the SmackDown after Payback 2020 when Bayley attacked Sasha Banks after their unsuccessful attempt to win back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. With the two clashing inside WWE Hell in a Cell, Bayley's record-breaking reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion is in serious jeopardy.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for live coverage and results of WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 this Sunday.

Published 24 Oct 2020, 13:34 IST
WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 Sasha Banks Bayley WWE Smackdown Women's Championship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी