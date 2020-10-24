Bayley reacts after being forced to sign Hell in a Cell contract on SmackDown

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 is merely a couple of days away from us. This year, as many as three matches will take place inside the deadly structure of Hell in a Cell. In one of the featured matches, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will defend her title against her former best friend Sasha Banks inside Hell in a Cell.

Last week on SmackDown, Bayley refused to sign the contract for their title match and teased that she is done with Sasha Banks. This week, the two got into a fight on the Blue brand with Bayley bringing out a steel chair and attacking Sasha Banks. But it soon backfired as The Legit Boss used to chair to trap Bayley's head and forced her to sign the contract for their Hell in a Cell title match.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has now reacted to the same via Twitter, claiming that Sasha has screwed herself.

Sasha screwed Sasha

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks at WWE Hell in a Cell

Bayley and Sasha Banks share a rich history from their time in NXT. The two have been together since last year when Banks returned and turned heel and have dominated the women's division of WWE.

After months and months of teases of one of them turning on each other, the company finally pulled the trigger on the SmackDown after Payback 2020 when Bayley attacked Sasha Banks after their unsuccessful attempt to win back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. With the two clashing inside WWE Hell in a Cell, Bayley's record-breaking reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion is in serious jeopardy.

Sasha Banks vs Bayley



August 22 , 2015 - NXT Takeover Brooklyn (Bayley Wins)



October 7th , 2015 - NXT Takeover Respect (Bayley Wins)



October 25th , 2020 Hell In A Cell (Winner ???) pic.twitter.com/PMUrxyKF0q — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) October 21, 2020

