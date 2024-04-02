Bayley reacts to Lil Wayne's arrival on WWE RAW

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayely recently took to her social media account to share her excitement about Lil Wayne's appearance on RAW.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., better known as Lil Wayne, made a surprise appearance at Barclays Center during the recent episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on April 1 in Brooklyn. Backstage during the show, Jey Uso extended an invitation to Wayne to attend WrestleMania, to which the latter agreed. Additionally, there's speculation within the WWE Universe about the possibility of Lil Wayne debuting new music at WrestleMania.

The Role Model recently took to her Instagram story to share her excitement with the fans about the arrival of Lil Wayne on the red brand. Bayley wrote:

"I'm losing it."

Check out the screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story:

Bayley shared her thoughts on the possibility of a Four Horsewomen reunion in WWE

SmackDown Superstar Bayley opened up about the possibility of a Four Horsewomen reunion in the company.

In a recent interview with Luca Carbonaro, The Role Model expressed her admiration for the idea of a reunion involving Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and herself in the future. Reflecting on the past, the Four Horsewomen made headlines and were appreciated multiple times for their exceptional performances. Bayley emphasized that such a reunion would be cherished by the fans as well.

"I would love to see that and I would say everybody is so cliche, says 'never say never,' but that really is something that I feel we can't go on ending our careers without doing. So, I mean, why not? I don't doubt anything in this world anymore and I don't doubt anything in the WWE. I think it's something that the fans would love to see and I think it's something that we need to do to be able to sleep at night when we're 75 years old, you know?" she said.

It will be intriguing to see if The Role Model can secure a victory against IYO SKY at the upcoming WrestleMania XL Premium Live Event.

