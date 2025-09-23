Bayley reacts after massive WWE breakup

Bayley has reacted after a massive WWE breakup on RAW. The Role Model has been going through a personality conflict in recent weeks but on this occasion chose to share her thoughts on social media.
This week on RAW, Asuka lost to Rhea Ripley in the main event. Following the match, Asuka and Kairi attacked Ripley leading to IYO SKY running to the ring to stop the assault. However, SKY ended up getting betrayed by the Empress of Tomorrow as she hit her with a spinning elbow.
Sane then took out SKY with an Insane Elbow drop. These actions by the Kabuki Warriors ended their alliance with SKY and cemented their status as a heel team. Taking to X (Twitter), Bayley reacted to the situation, mocking the Genius of the Sky.
"LOL IYO I REMEMBER I HAD FAMILY HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA," she wrote on X.
This tweet is likely a dig at SKY for her previous actions. Bayley was betrayed her and Damage CTRL last year after The Role Model won the 2024 Royal Rumble. The faction cast her out, despite the former NXT Women's Champion calling them their family.
In the recent weeks, Asuka also referred to SKY as family but eventually attacked her viciously.
Bayley shoved Lyra Valkyria on RAW
Last week after saving Lyra Valkyria from The Judgment Day, Bayley teased the return of her Hugger persona. She hugged fans and officials ringside as Lyra looked on surprised.
This week on RAW, she beat Roxanne Perez, with Lyra helping keep Rachel Rodriguez in check at ringside. After the match, Valkyria hugged Bayley, only to be shoved to the mat by the former SmackDown Women's Champion.
You can watch the video below:
This seems to continue the ongoing storyline for Bayley, with her personality being split between the babyface Hugger and the heel persona of the Role Model.
