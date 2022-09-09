Bayley reacts to Pat McAfee departing from SmackDown

Bayley might be happy for Pat McAfee's opportunity, but she seems even happier about how it will affect Michael Cole.

Many WWE fans have started to see Michael Cole in a new light since he was paired up with Pat McAfee in the broadcast booth on SmackDown. Since Vince McMahon's resignation from the company, fan approval has skyrocketed for Cole, and he seems to be enjoying his work alongside McAfee more than ever.

Yesterday on The Pat McAfee Show, the former football punter announced that due to taking a job on ESPN's College GameDay, he would have to step away from his broadcast duties on SmackDown for the next several months.

This prompted Bayley to congratulate McAfee on social media while simultaneously taking a shot at Cole. Tweeting out:

"Happy for you. [LOL no more friends for @MichaelCole]," Bayley said in a tweet.

Will Pat McAfee's absence allow Bayley to bully Michael Cole even more?

While it has yet to be announced who Michael Cole's new broadcast partner will be on SmackDown, for the time being, Cole hopes it will be someone who will stand up for him against the continual onslaught from the leader of Damage CTRL.

We have to imagine that Cole is firmly behind Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles this Monday night on RAW in order to keep Damage CTRL off of SmackDown on Fridays.

Kayla Braxton tried to instigate the situation between Cole and Bayley on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, and the former Hugger was less than happy about it. Posting the following message on social media to WWE following her appearance on the show. Tweeting out:

"Stop bringing him up," Bayley said in a tweet.

Are you disappointed that Pat McAfee is stepping away from WWE for the time being? Do you think it will impact Michael Cole's work? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

