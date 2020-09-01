On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, The IIconics were forced to split up after being together for around five years. The duo took on Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan in Tag Team action, with the stipulation stating that the losers of the bout would have to disband. In addition, the winners would bag a Women's Tag Team title shot against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The IIconics eventually lost the match and were forced to split as a result. Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley seemed to find the situation amusing, and expressed her views on the same via her official Twitter handle. Check out Bayley's reaction below:

That sucks hahahahahahah — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 1, 2020

The IIconics were formed way back in 2015

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce made their way to WWE NXT in 2015, and were soon teamed up. The duo took on Bayley and Carmella in their first Tag Team match, which ended in a loss. They debuted on SmackDown in 2018, and became a mainstay on the Blue brand. The IIconics' biggest WWE moment came at WrestleMania 35 last year, where they defeated three other teams in a Fatal 4-Way match to win the Women's Tag Team titles.