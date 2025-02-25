Bayley reacts after two stars heartbreakingly lose titles on WWE RAW

Bayley has now reacted after two stars heartbreakingly lost their titles on WWE RAW. She sent them a message as well.

On WWE RAW this week, there was a big change. In the main event of the night, Naomi and Bianca Belair were overcome by the numbers game and lost to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who won with the help of multiple interferences by Dominik Mysterio. Now, the two lost their titles, while Liv Morgan went on to make history as she and Rodriguez became the first-ever three-time tag team champions to hold the gold.

Bayley, though, had words for her friends after they lost their hard-won titles. She complimented Naomi, saying that she was aging like fine wine and getting better every year, while Bianca Belair was simply great. She said that it was annoying that they had lost and was proud of what both of them did for the women's tag team titles.

".@TheTrinity_Fatu keeps getting better and better aging like fiooneee wine. And @BiancaBelairWWE is just plain great. So annoying. Proud of you both and what you did for those women’s tag titles tonight 💙"

The stars may not get a rematch soon since Liv Morgan will be focusing on the Elimination Chamber. It remains to be seen if the two face each other soon again and if Bayley gets involved.

