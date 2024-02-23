Bayley reacts as WWE fans take over Elimination Chamber Press Event with her song

2024 Royal Rumble winner Bayley recently reacted to WWE fans taking over the Elimination Chamber Press Event with a song dedicated to her.

Ever since The Role Model broke away from Damage CTRL and decided to challenge her former best friend, IYO SKY, for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40, she has become one of the most popular stars on the roster.

With her face turn, Bayley has managed to get the fans on her side. They have been cheering her incessantly during shows, and the crowd in Australia was also no different.

Her popularity was evident tonight during the Elimination Chamber Press Event as the fans started singing, "Hey Bayley, ooh ah, I wanna know, will you be my girl?" The song is a spinoff of Bruce Channel's original song, which uses the word "baby" instead of "Bayley." Fans have sung this song for The Role Model before at NXT Takeover: London and even when SmackDown went to London recently.

The Role Model has since taken to social media to react to the fans singing her song at the event. She asked fans not to miss her too much.

"Don’t miss me too much ya little idiots," Bayley wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Although the Role Model wasn't there at the event, it looks like the WWE Universe hasn't forgotten about her.

Do you think The Role Model will be able to defeat IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

