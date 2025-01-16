Bayley reacts to WWE hinting at veteran male name having a major intergender feud with her at WrestleMania

Bayley may be getting ready for a huge match at WrestleMania 41 against a male star, with her now responding to hints by WWE.

The 35-year-old has become one of the most beloved names in WWE over the last decade, hitting every marker with her in-ring promos and ability on the mic. She's also one of the stars to have carried the company in the toughest years during the pandemic. However, she does not have a story set for WrestleMania at the moment. She has become the number one contender for Tiffany Stratton's title, but it remains to be seen what happens next. Meanwhile, she may have a feud with Michael Cole.

Trending

WWE's first Women's Grand Slam Champion has beaten multiple stars to get there, but should she win the match against Stratton, then she will be the next Women's Champion. Before that, though, she was present at RAW this week and cut a promo on Michael Cole while in the audience. She even got the crowd to chant, "Michael Cole's an idiot." The star has a long history of taking shots at Cole as well.

WWE asked if she had started off her Road to WrestleMania already, hinting at a feud with Cole. Bayley responded soon after by retweeting the post and said that she certainly didn't have WrestleMania plans, but then added "YET," indicating she was not ruling out such a feud.

"Well…..I don’t have any Wrestlemania plans, YET."

Expand Tweet

Bayley's match against Tiffany Stratton will determine her path

Bayley may be the No. 1 Contender for the title, but fans will have to wait and see what's next for her.

Her match to face the newly crowned champion was neither scheduled for Royal Rumble nor at Saturday Night's Main Event. Instead, she will be facing Stratton in the newly crowned champion's first title defense on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The multi-time champion has an illustrious resume already. Whether she can add a Women's Championship reign remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback