Bayley receives special invitation after WWE SmackDown this week

The latest edition of SmackDown did not end well for Bayley as she failed to capture the WWE Women’s Championship against recently crowned titleholder Tiffany Stratton. Last week, The Role Model was part of a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way match where she clashed against Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Naomi to earn the number-one contender's spot to face Stratton.

The match between Bayley and Tiffany Stratton on this week's edition of SmackDown was an absolute war as both women went the distance to clinch victory. The Buff Barbie managed to pick up the huge win and retained in her very first title defense.

Following the devastating loss, former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez invited Bayley to the upcoming episode of NXT. The 23-year-old star was at ringside to watch The Role Model’s match against Tiffy after tensions escalated between them on NXT this week.

While Perez was leaving the blue brand, backstage interviewer Byron Saxton caught up with her and questioned her motive for showing up on SmackDown. The 23-year-old superstar sarcastically took shots at Bayley and said she is a fan of The Role Model and that she'd showed up to watch the veteran fail.

Roxanne then invited the 35-year-old to NXT and claimed that the veteran was probably more her fan than the other way around. The Prodigy further said that she would teach The Role Model how to be a champion seeing that she'd forgotten how to be one.

How tensions escalated between Bayley and Roxanne Perez

The Prodigy and The Role Model closed this week’s edition of the developmental brand after they engaged in an intense segment. Perez lost her NXT Women’s Championship last week against Giulia, and during her promo this week, Roxanne expressed that her run in the black and silver brand wouldn't be the same without the title around her waist.

Former WWE Women's Champion surprisingly interrupted Perez, and being a certified main-eventer, The Hugger tried to caution the 23-year-old star with some words of wisdom. However, the latter responded with aggression and the two ended up brawling.

It appears both stars could kick off a feud against each other with Royal Rumble on the horizon. This rivalry could set up a main-roster debut for the 23-year-old star.

It remains to be seen if The Role Model will accept Roxanne Perez’s invitation and show up at next week’s NXT.

