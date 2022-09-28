"I was just kind of in shock" - Bayley reflects on Vince McMahon announcing his retirement from WWE

WWE star Bayley recently reflected on how she reacted to the news of Vince McMahon's retirement.

The former chairman publicly announced that he was departing the company on Twitter in July, much to the shock of the entire wrestling world. The decision to step away from the promotion was due to multiple reports from the Wall Street Journal where it was alleged that he paid his former female employees "hush money."

In a recent interview with The Five Count, Bayley stated that it feels "weird" not to have Vince McMahon around. The former women's champion added that she was taken aback when the announcement first came out.

"It's still so weird to me. When the news broke that he was retiring, I was just kind of in shock, and it felt like we needed to — I'm like, 'Do we party, or do we go sit around and sit in our feelings and feel weird?' It was such a strange feeling. It still is talked about backstage how different things are and not worse or better, it's just super different," she said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Bayley recalls her backstage interaction with Finn Balor and Triple H

Before having a successful career on the main roster, The Role Model and Finn Balor were a part of the black and gold era of NXT under Triple H. They were both champions at the same time on the brand.

During the interview, Bayley revealed that the backstage environment in WWE right now feels like 2015 when she and Balor were in NXT.

"I was talking to Finn Balor backstage the other day. Triple H just walked by and he's like, 'Hey guys, what's up?' We were just like, 'Man, isn't this so weird? It just feels like seven years ago again,' especially with Finn because him and I were champions at the same time in NXT and Hunter was very hands-on and having him there again, it just feels like 'Twilight Zone.'"

The Role Model and Finn Balor are both heels on WWE RAW, and they're part of villainous stables. She is the leader of Damage CTRL while the former Universal Champion is a part of The Judgment Day.

