Stephanie McMahon dropped a bombshell on WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley tonight and made a huge announcement for the next episode of SmackDown. Stephanie made it clear to Bayley that she will be defending her title at The Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam.

She then announced that a triple brand battle royal will take place on next week's SmackDown, with the winner bagging an opportunity to face Bayley for her belt at SummerSlam.

WWE soon posted the clip on its official Twitter handle and it garnered a response from former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Her tweet hinted that she could possibly be a part of the triple brand battle royal next week. Ripley is a 2-time Women's Champion, having won both the NXT Women's title and the NXT UK Women's title in the past. Bayley wasn't thrilled with her response though and requested her to "sit this one out". Check out the tweets below:

No no no no nooooo. You’re doing soooo great on Wednesdays!!!! Would hate to see ya mess up your work schedule and all. Friday nights are messy. Sit this one out. I’m just looking out for ya!!! 😬 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 8, 2020

Bayley has ruled the SmackDown Women's division for more than 300 days

Bayley has been SmackDown Women's Champion for a long time now and recently completed 300 days as Champion. She has done some of her best work as a heel over the past few months and it would be interesting to see who comes out on top when the dust has settled on next week's edition of SmackDown.

If the eventual winner turns out to be Rhea Ripley, the SummerSlam match would be one for the ages and something the WWE Universe would definitely look forward to.