Bayley responds after brutally assaulting Kairi Sane during her last WWE RAW appearance

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, we saw Bayley lay down a brutal attack on Kairi Sane while the RAW Women's Championship was going on. This assault was used to write Kairi Sane off WWE TV as the former Champion is now leaving the promotion.

Sane's cries for help ultimately forced Asuka to abandon her title match against Sasha Banks on WWE RAW. As a result, Banks picked the win via contour. This also allowed Banks and Bayley to make WWE history by becoming the first female Superstar duo to hold both Singles and Tag Team Titles simultaneously.

After this week's WWE RAW went off the air, Kairi Sane took to Twitter to bid an emotional goodbye to the company as well as the fans. In response, WWE also dedicated a beautiful post to one-half of the Kabuki Warriors, honouring her time spent in the promotion.

However, Bayley showed no remorse for her action. Being the outspoken heel that she is, Bayley took to Twitter and said 'Bye Bye' in her post about Kairi Sane as the latter made her exit from the company.

Kairi Sane's last appearance on WWE RAW

The reports about Kairi Sane leaving WWE were doing rounds in the media for quite some time. It was earlier reported that she would possibly face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam, and that would be her last match in WWE. However, that was not what the WWE creative planned while writing her exit.

Tonight on WWE RAW, both Bayley and Sane accompanied Banks and Asuka, respectively. However, this time they knew they couldn't interfere in the match. To keep Bayley from providing an assist to Banks, Sane chased the SmackDown Women's Champion down the ramp, and the two Superstars disappeared backstage.

While Banks and Asuka were engaged in their brutal battle for the title, Bayley was shown assaulting Sane backstage. It is important to note that Sane had defeated Bayley in a Singles match last week, and the latter had revenge on her mind.

This finally led to Asuka leaving her match and running down to save her best friend. Unfortunately for her, Asuka lost both her title and her best friend on WWE RAW.