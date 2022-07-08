"They sold their soul" - Bayley responds about the fate of former props

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley recently shared a post pertaining to the 'Bayley Buddies.'

Bayley suffered a torn ACL during a training session at the Performance Center in July last year, resulting in her absence from in-ring action. The mishap hampered her inability to compete against the then SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

In her early years in NXT and on the main roster, the WWE Superstar adopted the gimmick of an over-enthused superstar who loved to give hugs. She wore colorful wrestling gear and a side ponytail. On the October 11th episode of SmackDown 2019, the Role Model turned heel and debuted with a new look with short hair, dark clothes and took down the air dancers used during her entrance.

Bayley recently took to Twitter citing that the air dancers used for her old gimmick had sold their souls and WWE Shop earned a lot from her merchandise:

"After I fired them, they sold their soul and made LOTS of money. @WWEShop," tweeted Bayley.

Check out her tweet here.

Bayley shared an image with the props used for her old gimmick

Despite not appearing for in-ring matches, the former women's tag team champion has appeared in varied interviews, including Broken Skull Sessions hosted by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Wrestling world hilariously responds to Bayley's tweet

The Role Model has been active on social media, ensuring that superstars and the wrestling world are aware of her keen observations on the latest happenings that transpire in the industry.

Fans took to Twitter to share their responses to Bayley's recent tweet. Some even cited that they missed her and look forward to her return.

One fan stated that Bayley's tweet meant she still cared about the air dancers:

Jr @xBigbotx @itsBayleyWWE @WWEShop By the message on there you still care for them @itsBayleyWWE @WWEShop By the message on there you still care for them https://t.co/FfyViQ7Syv

Another fan demanded that the colorful props should be brought back to her gimmick:

One Twitter user corrected The Role Model that she did not fire them but had 'murdered' the props:

One fan shared an image of an air dancer outside a food stand at WrestleMania Axxess:

Another Twitter user shared a gif of an audience member wearing a costume of a prop holding a poster with the petition to not hurt them:

Bayley was recently spotted at the Performance Center. Thus, hinting at a potential comeback soon by the three-time Women's Champion.

