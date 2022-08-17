"Da EST" - Bayley responds to former champion naming her the funniest WWE Superstar

Former RAW Women's Champion Bayley responded to former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler naming her the funniest WWE Superstar.

The Submission Magician was a terrifying force down in the black and gold brand. She won the NXT Women's Championship on two occasions and became the longest combined champion in the brand's history. She won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice on the main roster.

The Role Model made a shocking return when she showed up at SummerSlam along with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to confront Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. The trio have been making their mark by feuding with big names on the red brand.

Responding to a tweet referrencing Baszler stating Bayley is the funniest Superstar, The Role Model took the time to mock her adversary Bianca Belair:

"Funniest. Sweetest. Nicest. - Da EST"

Bayley and Shayna Baszler are on different brands and are pursuing to win the women's championship. The Submission Magician is set to face Liv morgan at Clash at The Castle for the title.

Bayley and Shayna Baszler faced each other in a triple threat at Survivor Series 2019

In 2019, the women's division took center stage when Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch closed WrestleMania 35. The Man became a double champion and dominated the division. However, she lost the blue brand's title a month later.

Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler ran through the women's division of the black and gold brand during her second run as the NXT Women's Champion. She defeated Kairi Sane at WWE Evolution 2018 to win her second NXT Women's Championship.

In November, all three brands went head-to-head in brand warfare at the Survivor Series premium live event. In the main event of the show, The Role Model, The Man, and The Submission Magician went all out to prove which brand's division is the toughest. In the end, Baszler picked up the win for the black and gold brand.

Shortly after the premium live event, Baszler was moved to the main roster where she began feuding with The Man. However, she was unable to defeat her at WrestleMania 36. It will be interesting to see if The Submission Magician wins the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Do you think Shayna Baszler will become the next champion? Sound off in the comments section.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron