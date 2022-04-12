Bayley gives cryptic response to speculation of her return

Bayley has not been seen on WWE programming for almost a year. The former SmackDown Women's Champion suffered a torn ACL during training in July 2021 after WrestleMania Backlash.

The star was set to have a rematch - and possible longer feud - with Bianca Belair, but this was canceled due to her injury. In the 2021 WWE Draft, the 2019 Money in the Bank winner went undrafted.

The Role Model has been a much-missed member of WWE's main roster, which has led to many fans asking and speculating about her potential return. In a message that seemed to respond to this speculation, Bayley tweeted out:

"In my own time zone"

She then followed this up with another cryptic statement:

"Because of you"

During her absence from the ring, Bayley has still been active on social media. She often takes to Twitter to send out support to her fellow WWE Superstars. She was also in attendance at WrestleMania 38, and posted a photo of herself at the event showing off her homemade "Shayna is the worst" sign in the crowd.

Nixed WrestleMania 37 plans for Bayley were recently revealed

Many fans expected the former Women's Tag Team Champion to play a bigger role at WrestleMania 37 than just a segment with The Bella Twins.

It was recently reported by Fightful that there were indeed other plans made for the former RAW Women's Champion, that were later changed. One plan was for the star to co-host the event, potentially alongside of the eventual host Titus O'Neil.

Another plan that was considered for the native Californian was a segment with a returning Becky Lynch, which would then transpire to a match. However, WWE decided that something bigger was needed for Lynch. She later returned at SummerSlam as a surprise opponent for then-SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Who would you like to see Bayley face when she eventually returns to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

